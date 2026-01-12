Notable Monday Option Activity: ZM, FCX, UUUU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 16,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 11,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 108,397 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 60,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 11,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, FCX options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.