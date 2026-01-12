Notable Monday Option Activity: ZM, FCX, UUUU

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 108,397 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 60,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 11,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, FCX options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
