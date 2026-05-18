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ZETA

Notable Monday Option Activity: ZETA, BLSH, KBR

May 18, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA), where a total volume of 58,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.3% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 4,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,400 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) options are showing a volume of 8,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) options are showing a volume of 11,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZETA options, BLSH options, or KBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks
 TSBK YTD Return
 Energy Stock Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Daniel Loeb Stock Picks-> TSBK YTD Return-> Energy Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZETA
BLSH
KBR

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