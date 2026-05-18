Notable Monday Option Activity: ZETA, BLSH, KBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA), where a total volume of 58,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.3% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 4,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,400 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) options are showing a volume of 8,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) options are showing a volume of 11,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZETA options, BLSH options, or KBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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