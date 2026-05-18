Notable Monday Option Activity: ZETA, BLSH, KBR

Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) options are showing a volume of 8,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) options are showing a volume of 11,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZETA options, BLSH options, or KBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Daniel Loeb Stock Picks
TSBK YTD Return
Energy Stock Channel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.