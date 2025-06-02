Notable Monday Option Activity: ZBRA, PLTR, AAPL

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 643,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 64.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 64,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 325,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 25,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZBRA options, PLTR options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
