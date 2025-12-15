Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: Z, APPN, SIRI

December 15, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 57,031 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 263.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 13,687 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 184.1% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 13,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 42,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for Z options, APPN options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

