Notable Monday Option Activity: XP, CLF, VKTX

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 68,123 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 13,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 11,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XP options, CLF options, or VKTX options
