Notable Monday Option Activity: XP, CLF, VKTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total volume of 37,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 16,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 68,123 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 13,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 11,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XP options, CLF options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

