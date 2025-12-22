Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: XP, CLF, VKTX

December 22, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total volume of 37,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 16,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 68,123 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 13,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 11,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XP options, CLF options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

