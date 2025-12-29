Notable Monday Option Activity: XOM, NEM, BULL

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 40,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL) options are showing a volume of 66,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,600 underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, NEM options, or BULL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
