XOM

Notable Monday Option Activity: XOM, NEM, BULL

December 29, 2025 — 03:37 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 74,187 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 4,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,000 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 40,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL) options are showing a volume of 66,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,600 underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
