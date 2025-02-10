Notable Monday Option Activity: X, ROKU, CENX

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 39,544 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 149.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) options are showing a volume of 19,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.3% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,400 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
