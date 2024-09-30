Notable Monday Option Activity: WYNN, TT, UPS

Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) options are showing a volume of 11,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.6% of TT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,900 underlying shares of TT. Below is a chart showing TT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 45,554 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 99.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 21,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
