Notable Monday Option Activity: WYNN, TT, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 34,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 3,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) options are showing a volume of 11,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.6% of TT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,900 underlying shares of TT. Below is a chart showing TT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 45,554 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 99.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 21,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, TT options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.