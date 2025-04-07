Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: WTW, PLAY, ABR

April 07, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW), where a total of 4,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 439,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of WTW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 697,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of WTW. Below is a chart showing WTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 8,034 contracts, representing approximately 803,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 20,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,200 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WTW options, PLAY options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

