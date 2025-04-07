Notable Monday Option Activity: WTW, PLAY, ABR

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 8,034 contracts, representing approximately 803,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 20,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,200 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
