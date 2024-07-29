Notable Monday Option Activity: WOLF, PINS, FFIV

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 47,044 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 8,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,300 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
And F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 2,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WOLF options, PINS options, or FFIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
