Notable Monday Option Activity: WOLF, PINS, FFIV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), where a total of 22,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 4,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,000 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 47,044 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 8,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,300 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 2,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WOLF options, PINS options, or FFIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.