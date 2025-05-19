Markets
WOLF

Notable Monday Option Activity: WOLF, FIVN, AVGO

May 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), where a total volume of 153,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 20,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 9,235 contracts, representing approximately 923,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,100 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 92,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 3,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
