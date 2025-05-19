Notable Monday Option Activity: WOLF, FIVN, AVGO

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 9,235 contracts, representing approximately 923,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,100 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 92,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 3,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
