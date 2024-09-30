Notable Monday Option Activity: WMS, Z, LW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), where a total volume of 2,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 218,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 14,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 9,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 924,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMS options, Z options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

