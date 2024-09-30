Notable Monday Option Activity: WMS, Z, LW

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 14,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 9,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 924,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
