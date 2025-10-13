Notable Monday Option Activity: WFC, SBUX, ENS

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 63,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 10,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enersys (Symbol: ENS) saw options trading volume of 2,343 contracts, representing approximately 234,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of ENS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,700 underlying shares of ENS. Below is a chart showing ENS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
