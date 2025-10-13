Notable Monday Option Activity: WFC, SBUX, ENS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 104,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 10,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 63,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 10,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enersys (Symbol: ENS) saw options trading volume of 2,343 contracts, representing approximately 234,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of ENS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,700 underlying shares of ENS. Below is a chart showing ENS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, SBUX options, or ENS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.