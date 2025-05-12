Notable Monday Option Activity: WERN, WWD, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN), where a total volume of 6,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 652,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of WERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of WERN. Below is a chart showing WERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) options are showing a volume of 2,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 46,253 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 6,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,900 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WERN options, WWD options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.