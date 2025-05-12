Notable Monday Option Activity: WERN, WWD, MRNA

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) options are showing a volume of 2,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 46,253 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 6,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,900 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WERN options, WWD options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
