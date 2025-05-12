Markets
WERN

Notable Monday Option Activity: WERN, WWD, MRNA

May 12, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN), where a total volume of 6,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 652,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of WERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of WERN. Below is a chart showing WERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) options are showing a volume of 2,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 46,253 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 6,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,900 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WERN options, WWD options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding GNLN
 ESMC Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding GNLN-> ESMC Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WERN
WWD
MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.