Notable Monday Option Activity: WERN, UPS, SLDP

October 06, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN), where a total of 4,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 457,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of WERN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 840,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares of WERN. Below is a chart showing WERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 46,448 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

And Solid Power Inc (Symbol: SLDP) saw options trading volume of 59,375 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of SLDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,200 underlying shares of SLDP. Below is a chart showing SLDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

