Notable Monday Option Activity: WERN, UPS, SLDP

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 46,448 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:
And Solid Power Inc (Symbol: SLDP) saw options trading volume of 59,375 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of SLDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,200 underlying shares of SLDP. Below is a chart showing SLDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
