Notable Monday Option Activity: WEN, MSTR, SN

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 540,422 contracts, representing approximately 54.0 million underlying shares or approximately 248.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 48,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN) options are showing a volume of 22,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
