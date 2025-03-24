Notable Monday Option Activity: WEN, MSTR, SN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), where a total of 156,243 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 280.2% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 69,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 540,422 contracts, representing approximately 54.0 million underlying shares or approximately 248.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 48,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN) options are showing a volume of 22,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

