Notable Monday Option Activity: W, AVAV, HUBS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 13,442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025 , with 3,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 4,396 contracts, representing approximately 439,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 3,074 contracts, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,000 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, AVAV options, or HUBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

