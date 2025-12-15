Markets
W

Notable Monday Option Activity: W, AVAV, HUBS

December 15, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 13,442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 3,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 4,396 contracts, representing approximately 439,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 3,074 contracts, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,000 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, AVAV options, or HUBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CARR MACD
 Funds Holding EPOL
 ATHR Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CARR MACD-> Funds Holding EPOL-> ATHR Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

W
AVAV
HUBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.