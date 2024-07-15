News & Insights

Markets
VTLE

Notable Monday Option Activity: VTLE, ZM, BTU

July 15, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE), where a total volume of 6,352 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 635,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.7% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,600 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 22,158 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 14,303 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,000 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VTLE options, ZM options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Materials Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RISN
 GBDC YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTLE
ZM
BTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.