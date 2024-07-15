Notable Monday Option Activity: VTLE, ZM, BTU

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 22,158 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 14,303 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,000 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VTLE options, ZM options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
