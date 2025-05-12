Markets
VTLE

Notable Monday Option Activity: VTLE, HHH, HD

May 12, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE), where a total volume of 9,793 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 979,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.5% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) options are showing a volume of 4,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VTLE options, HHH options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
 HABT Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RTM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> HABT Options Chain-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RTM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VTLE
HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.