Notable Monday Option Activity: VTLE, HHH, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE), where a total volume of 9,793 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 979,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.5% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) options are showing a volume of 4,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VTLE options, HHH options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

