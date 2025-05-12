Notable Monday Option Activity: VTLE, HHH, HD

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) options are showing a volume of 4,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VTLE options, HHH options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
