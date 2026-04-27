Markets
VST

Notable Monday Option Activity: VST, INDI, UHS

April 27, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 26,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.4% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

indie Semiconductor Inc (Symbol: INDI) saw options trading volume of 26,435 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of INDI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of INDI. Below is a chart showing INDI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) saw options trading volume of 4,091 contracts, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VST options, INDI options, or UHS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Channel
 TGLS Dividend History
 Stocks Being Bought By Hedge Funds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Channel-> TGLS Dividend History-> Stocks Being Bought By Hedge Funds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VST
INDI
UHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.