Notable Monday Option Activity: VST, INDI, UHS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 26,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.4% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

indie Semiconductor Inc (Symbol: INDI) saw options trading volume of 26,435 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of INDI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of INDI. Below is a chart showing INDI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) saw options trading volume of 4,091 contracts, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, INDI options, or UHS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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