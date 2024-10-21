Notable Monday Option Activity: VRE, NOW, MEDP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE), where a total of 2,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of VRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 338,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of VRE. Below is a chart showing VRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) options are showing a volume of 2,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

