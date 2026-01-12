Notable Monday Option Activity: VKTX, UAL, AGYS

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 18,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) saw options trading volume of 754 contracts, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
