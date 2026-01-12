Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: VKTX, UAL, AGYS

January 12, 2026 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total volume of 12,410 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 18,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) saw options trading volume of 754 contracts, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, UAL options, or AGYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

