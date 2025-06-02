Notable Monday Option Activity: VERA, REPL, CLF

Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 10,910 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,900 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 195,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 16,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VERA options, REPL options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BAOB Videos
Institutional Holders of WLTG
RMED market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.