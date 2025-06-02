Markets
VERA

Notable Monday Option Activity: VERA, REPL, CLF

June 02, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA), where a total volume of 9,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 929,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.7% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 10,910 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,900 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 195,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 16,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VERA options, REPL options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

