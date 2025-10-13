Markets
UUUU

Notable Monday Option Activity: UUUU, LLY, CRCL

October 13, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU), where a total volume of 150,164 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,000 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 25,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 75,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UUUU options, LLY options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500

