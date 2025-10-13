Notable Monday Option Activity: UUUU, LLY, CRCL

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 25,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 75,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
