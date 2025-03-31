Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: UTHR, TEAM, UNH

March 31, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR), where a total of 2,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 500,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,300 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 10,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 18,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, TEAM options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

