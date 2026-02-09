Notable Monday Option Activity: UPWK, CLF, RBLX

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 99,064 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,400 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 94,882 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 13,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
