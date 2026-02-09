Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: UPWK, CLF, RBLX

February 09, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK), where a total volume of 17,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,600 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 99,064 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,400 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 94,882 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 13,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPWK options, CLF options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

