Notable Monday Option Activity: UPS, CSCO, ASTS

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 92,005 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 17,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 83,448 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,200 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, CSCO options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling
AUSE YTD Return
Funds Holding PQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.