Notable Monday Option Activity: UPS, CSCO, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 30,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 92,005 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 17,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 83,448 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,200 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

