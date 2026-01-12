Markets
UNH

Notable Monday Option Activity: UNH, WGS, GOOGL

January 12, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 71,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 4,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 320,179 contracts, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 23,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, WGS options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

