Notable Monday Option Activity: UNF, BX, PUBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF), where a total volume of 768 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 76,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of UNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of UNF. Below is a chart showing UNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 20,565 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 4,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) options are showing a volume of 3,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 351,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNF options, BX options, or PUBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.