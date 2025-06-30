Notable Monday Option Activity: UNF, BX, PUBM

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 20,565 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 4,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) options are showing a volume of 3,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 351,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNF options, BX options, or PUBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
