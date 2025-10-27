Notable Monday Option Activity: UFPI, WHR, NTLA

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 8,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 827,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) options are showing a volume of 44,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
