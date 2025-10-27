Markets
UFPI

Notable Monday Option Activity: UFPI, WHR, NTLA

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), where a total of 2,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 274,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.4% of UFPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 358,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of UFPI. Below is a chart showing UFPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 8,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 827,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) options are showing a volume of 44,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

