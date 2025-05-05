Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, TSN, HD

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 14,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 21,952 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, TSN options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
