Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, TSN, HD

May 05, 2025 — 01:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 119,177 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 14,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 21,952 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, TSN options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

