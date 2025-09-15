Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, STX, LULU

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 21,384 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 3,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 45,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
