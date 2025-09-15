Markets
UBER

Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, STX, LULU

September 15, 2025 — 01:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 108,241 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 19,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 21,384 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 3,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 45,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

