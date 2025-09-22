Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, ODP, AA

September 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 169,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 7,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,400 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) saw options trading volume of 3,897 contracts, representing approximately 389,700 underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of ODP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,300 underlying shares of ODP. Below is a chart showing ODP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 45,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 13,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

