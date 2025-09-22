Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, ODP, AA

ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) saw options trading volume of 3,897 contracts, representing approximately 389,700 underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of ODP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,300 underlying shares of ODP. Below is a chart showing ODP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 45,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 13,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
