Notable Monday Option Activity: TWLO, W, WFC

May 12, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 22,204 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 45,614 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 143,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 33,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

