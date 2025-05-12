Notable Monday Option Activity: TWLO, W, WFC

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 45,614 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 143,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 33,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, W options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
