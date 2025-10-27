Markets
TVTX

Notable Monday Option Activity: TVTX, CODI, FTAI

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX), where a total volume of 12,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,300 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI) saw options trading volume of 16,746 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of CODI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CODI. Below is a chart showing CODI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 5,392 contracts, representing approximately 539,200 underlying shares or approximately 65% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

