Notable Monday Option Activity: TVTX, CODI, FTAI

Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI) saw options trading volume of 16,746 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of CODI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CODI. Below is a chart showing CODI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 5,392 contracts, representing approximately 539,200 underlying shares or approximately 65% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
