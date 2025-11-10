Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: TTWO, HEI, SGRY

November 10, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 8,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 878,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) saw options trading volume of 5,222 contracts, representing approximately 522,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,900 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
