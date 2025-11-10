Notable Monday Option Activity: TTWO, HEI, SGRY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 8,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 878,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) saw options trading volume of 5,222 contracts, representing approximately 522,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,900 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

