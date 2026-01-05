Markets
TTD

Notable Monday Option Activity: TTD, REPL, UPST

January 05, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 69,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 6,830 contracts, representing approximately 683,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 22,484 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.