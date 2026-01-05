Notable Monday Option Activity: TTD, REPL, UPST

Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 6,830 contracts, representing approximately 683,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 22,484 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.