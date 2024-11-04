News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, XPOF, TDC

November 04, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 116.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 50,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Xponential Fitness Inc (Symbol: XPOF) options are showing a volume of 3,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 351,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.8% of XPOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of XPOF. Below is a chart showing XPOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) saw options trading volume of 7,612 contracts, representing approximately 761,200 underlying shares or approximately 133.2% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, XPOF options, or TDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Asset Management Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of FRAN
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RWV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
XPOF
TDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.