Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, XPOF, TDC

Xponential Fitness Inc (Symbol: XPOF) options are showing a volume of 3,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 351,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.8% of XPOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of XPOF. Below is a chart showing XPOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) saw options trading volume of 7,612 contracts, representing approximately 761,200 underlying shares or approximately 133.2% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
