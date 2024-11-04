Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, XPOF, TDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 116.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 50,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Xponential Fitness Inc (Symbol: XPOF) options are showing a volume of 3,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 351,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.8% of XPOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of XPOF. Below is a chart showing XPOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) saw options trading volume of 7,612 contracts, representing approximately 761,200 underlying shares or approximately 133.2% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

