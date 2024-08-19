Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, TGT, MCD

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 39,195 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 101.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 34,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, TGT options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LHDX shares outstanding history
Funds Holding HNR
Funds Holding AVMU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.