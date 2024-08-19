Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, TGT, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 101.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024 , with 92,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 39,195 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 101.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 34,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, TGT options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

