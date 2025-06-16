Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, SATS, ASTS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 120.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 80,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 36,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,400 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 133,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, SATS options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.