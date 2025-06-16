Markets
TSLA

Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, SATS, ASTS

June 16, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 120.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 80,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 36,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,400 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 133,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, SATS options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of FLKR
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SRLP
 Funds Holding EVE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of FLKR-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SRLP-> Funds Holding EVE-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
SATS
ASTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.