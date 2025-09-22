Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: TOST, APLD, ALK

September 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST), where a total of 61,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 7,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,000 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 192,791 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,200 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 20,886 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,500 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
