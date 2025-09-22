Notable Monday Option Activity: TOST, APLD, ALK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST), where a total of 61,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 7,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,000 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 192,791 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,200 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 20,886 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,500 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TOST options, APLD options, or ALK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

