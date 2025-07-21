Notable Monday Option Activity: THC, NVTS, RDDT

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: NVTS) options are showing a volume of 214,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of NVTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 23,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of NVTS. Below is a chart showing NVTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 57,069 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,000 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
