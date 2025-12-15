Notable Monday Option Activity: TGT, ETSY, WYNN

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 15,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 10,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 6,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 690,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, ETSY options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
