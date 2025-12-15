Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: TGT, ETSY, WYNN

December 15, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 37,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 15,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 10,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 6,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 690,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, ETSY options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

