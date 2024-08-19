Notable Monday Option Activity: TDS, AI, LYV

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 13,790 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 8,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 896,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TDS options, AI options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
