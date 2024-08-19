News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: TDS, AI, LYV

August 19, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), where a total of 4,887 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 488,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 934,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,000 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 13,790 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 8,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 896,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

