Notable Monday Option Activity: STT, PKST, DXC

Peakstone Realty Trust (Symbol: PKST) options are showing a volume of 2,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 266,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.2% of PKST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares of PKST. Below is a chart showing PKST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 20,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.9% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.