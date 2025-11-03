Notable Monday Option Activity: SRTA, CAVA, HD

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Strata Critical Medical Inc (Symbol: SRTA), where a total of 5,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 508,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.6% of SRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 681,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of SRTA. Below is a chart showing SRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 25,276 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 1,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 18,238 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

