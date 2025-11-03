Notable Monday Option Activity: SRTA, CAVA, HD

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 25,276 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 1,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 18,238 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SRTA options, CAVA options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GNAF
RNF Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JBO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.