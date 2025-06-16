Markets
SRPT

Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, OXY, GMS

June 16, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 54,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.1% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 137,225 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 148.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 12,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 4,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 463,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.8% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, OXY options, or GMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
