Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, OXY, GMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 54,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.1% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 7,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 137,225 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 148.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 12,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 4,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 463,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.8% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, OXY options, or GMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.