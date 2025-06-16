Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, OXY, GMS

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 137,225 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 148.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 12,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 4,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 463,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.8% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
