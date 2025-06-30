Notable Monday Option Activity: SOUN, SAM, FUBO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN), where a total volume of 225,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 21,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,789 contracts, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) options are showing a volume of 77,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 15,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

