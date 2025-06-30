Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SON, MSM, SBUX

June 30, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON), where a total volume of 6,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 601,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.5% of SON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of SON. Below is a chart showing SON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) options are showing a volume of 3,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 366,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 68,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 13,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SON options, MSM options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

