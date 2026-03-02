Notable Monday Option Activity: SOFI, AAL, CRDO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 306,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 71.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 16,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 222,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 45,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) saw options trading volume of 28,933 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 2,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,600 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, AAL options, or CRDO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.