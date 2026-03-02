Markets
SOFI

Notable Monday Option Activity: SOFI, AAL, CRDO

March 02, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 306,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 71.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 16,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 222,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 45,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) saw options trading volume of 28,933 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 2,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,600 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, AAL options, or CRDO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PWER Videos
 Funds Holding PSTL
 MAGQ Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PWER Videos-> Funds Holding PSTL-> MAGQ Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
AAL
CRDO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.